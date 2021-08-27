Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Have Gained 173.51% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s traded shares stood at 6.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.86, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The VRPX share’s 52-week high remains $36.00, putting it -101.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $98.05M, with average of 6.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.79 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.72%, and 306.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 173.51%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 58.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.10% of the shares at 12.28% float percentage. In total, 5.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 3.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 45000.0 shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 5263.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23946.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 711.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 3235.0.