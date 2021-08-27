Should You Expect Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) To Recover From Its 2.4% Gain From Highs?

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.99, to imply a decrease of -0.01% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SOAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.72, putting it -27.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $375.02M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) trade information

After registering a -0.01% downside in the latest session, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.00 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.30%, and 0.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.16%. Short interest in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 5.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 54.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOAC has been trading -140.24% off suggested target high and -100.2% from its likely low.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) estimates and forecasts

SOAC Dividends

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)’s Major holders

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.29% of the shares at 73.29% float percentage. In total, 73.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.72 million shares (or 5.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.52 million shares, or about 5.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.08 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80000.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.