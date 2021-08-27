Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Loss Of -23.15 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.91, to imply an increase of 1.90% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ROOT share’s 52-week high remains $29.48, putting it -398.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.19. The company has a valuation of $1.50B, with an average of 6.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Root Inc. (ROOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ROOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

After registering a 1.90% upside in the last session, Root Inc. (ROOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.20 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.60%, and -23.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.38%. Short interest in Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw shorts transact 13.46 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.31, implying an increase of 19.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROOT has been trading -119.97% off suggested target high and 15.4% from its likely low.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Root Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Root Inc. (ROOT) shares are -56.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.98% against 17.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $81.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.9 million.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Root Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Root Inc. insiders hold 36.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.48% of the shares at 92.16% float percentage. In total, 58.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.26 million shares (or 10.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 9.26 million shares, or about 10.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $117.87 million.

We also have TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Root Inc. (ROOT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 9.03 million.