Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock Falling -12.24% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply an increase of 7.49% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -453.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $72.94M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a 7.49% upside in the latest session, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.23 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 7.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.91%, and -12.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.00%. Short interest in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw shorts transact 0.47 million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 68.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCON has been trading -216.46% off suggested target high and -216.46% from its likely low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 555.70% compared to the previous financial year.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out on April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recon Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders hold 9.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.95% of the shares at 2.16% float percentage. In total, 1.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 49021.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 25644.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16084.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4894.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 59168.0.