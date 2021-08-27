Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Could See A -72.78% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s traded shares stood at 3.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.49, to imply a decrease of -8.04% or -$6.25 in intraday trading. The OLLI share’s 52-week high remains $123.52, putting it -72.78% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $75.75. The company has a valuation of $5.10B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 944.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

After registering a -8.04% downside in the latest session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 84.78 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -8.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.38%, and -14.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.93%. Short interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw shorts transact 9.05 million shares and set a 7.24 days time to cover.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) shares are -5.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.91% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.10% this quarter before falling -16.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $435.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $426.54 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.80% annually.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 25 and August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. insiders hold 13.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.84% of the shares at 122.07% float percentage. In total, 105.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 11.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $661.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.39 million shares, or about 9.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $556.01 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 4.78 million shares. This is just over 7.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $416.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 173.89 million.