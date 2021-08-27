Now Is The Time To Build A Position In VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $144.12, to imply a decrease of -9.24% or -$14.68 in intraday trading. The VMW share’s 52-week high remains $172.00, putting it -19.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $126.79. The company has a valuation of $65.54B, with average of 927.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VMware Inc. (VMW), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VMW a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

After registering a -9.24% downside in the latest session, VMware Inc. (VMW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 160.00 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -9.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.74%, and 2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $174.96, implying an increase of 17.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $157.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VMW has been trading -38.77% off suggested target high and -8.94% from its likely low.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VMware Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VMware Inc. (VMW) shares are 14.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.47% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.40% this quarter before falling -6.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $3.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.14 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -67.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 23 and November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VMware Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

VMware Inc. insiders hold 28.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.97% of the shares at 99.27% float percentage. In total, 70.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.25 million shares (or 6.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 7.18 million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.15 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VMware Inc. (VMW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 4.15 million shares. This is just over 3.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $624.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 332.37 million.