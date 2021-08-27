Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) Have Inclined 129.20% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.06, to imply a decrease of -2.40% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The NMM share’s 52-week high remains $36.46, putting it -45.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.51. The company has a valuation of $593.49M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NMM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.03.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

After registering a -2.40% downside in the latest session, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.16 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.54%, and 16.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 129.20%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw shorts transact 79160.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying a decrease of -0.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMM has been trading -39.66% off suggested target high and 40.14% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) shares are 49.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,148.31% against -7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 288.50% this quarter before jumping 176.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 156.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $189.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $185.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.53 million and $69.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 213.70% before jumping 168.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.08% annually.

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. insiders hold 12.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.21% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 7.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 2.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Globeflex Capital L P with 0.18 million shares, or about 1.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.29 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 2102.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55745.0