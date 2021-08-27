Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Have Gained 96.00% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.25, to imply an increase of 19.05% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The NM share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -193.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $61.48M, with average of 323.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.8.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

After registering a 19.05% upside in the latest session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.21 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 19.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.25%, and -2.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 70.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NM has been trading -242.86% off suggested target high and -242.86% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 30 and September 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. insiders hold 23.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.64% of the shares at 12.57% float percentage. In total, 9.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Globeflex Capital L P with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.19 million.

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 43102.0 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40000.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.