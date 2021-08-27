MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) Is Currently -238.1 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MOGU share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -238.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $100.43M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 518.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MOGU Inc. (MOGU), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MOGU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

After registering a 6.06% upside in the latest session, MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1100 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and -16.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.38%. Short interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.65, implying an increase of 93.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.65 and $15.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOGU has been trading -1390.48% off suggested target high and -1390.48% from its likely low.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 818.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $679.5 million.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MOGU Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

MOGU Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.48% of the shares at 24.48% float percentage. In total, 24.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.45 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 8.35 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.2 million.

We also have Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify International Online Retail ETF holds roughly 77007.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20692.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 47591.0.