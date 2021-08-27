Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) Has Dropped -22.51% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply a decrease of -2.36% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MDGS share’s 52-week high remains $4.19, putting it -188.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $35.19M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside in the latest session, Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.23%, and -9.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.51%. Short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

MDGS Dividends

Medigus Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medigus Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.17% of the shares at 3.23% float percentage. In total, 3.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 95880.0 shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 56563.0 shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7664.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13258.0