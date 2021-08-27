Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Recovered 51.05% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 20.92% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LYG share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -18.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $42.61B, with an average of 6.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LYG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.42 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.85%, and -8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.92%. Short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw shorts transact 3.88 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.94, implying an increase of 18.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.34 and $3.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYG has been trading -44.35% off suggested target high and 2.09% from its likely low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lloyds Banking Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are 10.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 241.67% against 25.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -64.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.30% annually.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 1.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.39% of the shares at 1.39% float percentage. In total, 1.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.29 million shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 32.78 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $76.05 million.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA International Value Series holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.59 million