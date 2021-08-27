Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS): Can A Stock Be Down -8.09% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 3.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply a decrease of -5.26% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -82.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $819.94M, with an average of 5.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

After registering a -5.26% downside in the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.30 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.39%, and -7.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.09%. Short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw shorts transact 18.07 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.23, implying an increase of 48.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.40 and $7.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOS has been trading -261.11% off suggested target high and -11.11% from its likely low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are -29.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.31% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 117.40% this quarter before jumping 91.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $389.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $236.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $127.31 million and $224.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 205.70% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -630.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.80% annually.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders hold 3.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.07% of the shares at 89.35% float percentage. In total, 86.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 57.5 million shares (or 14.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44.85 million shares, or about 10.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $137.68 million.

We also have GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, GMO Resources Fund holds roughly 17.07 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.11 million, or 3.95% of the shares, all valued at about 46.08 million.