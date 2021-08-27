Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) On Thursday â€“ Up 5.86% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.81 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $5.97, to imply an increase of 2.23% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The KGC shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $10.31, putting it -72.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.62. The company has a valuation of $7.31B, with an average of 11.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KGC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

After registering a 2.23% upside in the latest session, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.00 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.00%, and -6.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.44%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 13.05 million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.89, implying an increase of 39.64% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $14.06 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KGC has been trading -135.51% off suggested target high and 7.87% from its likely low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are -6.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.75% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.00% this quarter before falling -63.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $914.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $921.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.16 billion and $1.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.10% before dropping -22.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)â€™s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.05% of the shares at 64.19% float percentage. In total, 64.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 78.79 million shares (or 6.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $525.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.73 million shares, or about 2.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $251.69 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 63.7 million shares. This is just over 5.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $404.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.74 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 110.81 million.