Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN): How Can A Stock Be Down -14.48% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares stood at 14.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The KXIN share’s 52-week high remains $13.40, putting it -320.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $409.44M, with an average of 9.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the last session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.73 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.59%, and 69.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.48%. Short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings has its next earnings report out on December 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders hold 72.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.68% of the shares at 2.44% float percentage. In total, 0.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 55848.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paloma Partners Management Co with 44404.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 52872.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31869.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.