Is Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Poised For Further Gains At A 72.22% Distance From The Low?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.52, to imply an increase of 10.04% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The NR share’s 52-week high remains $4.08, putting it -61.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $198.04M, with average of 650.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

After registering a 10.04% upside in the latest session, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.65 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 10.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.50%, and -25.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 37.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NR has been trading -58.73% off suggested target high and -58.73% from its likely low.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newpark Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) shares are -33.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.85% against 25.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.00% this quarter before jumping 59.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $132.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.2 million.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newpark Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Newpark Resources Inc. insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.33% of the shares at 75.87% float percentage. In total, 73.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.8 million shares (or 13.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.55 million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $22.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 7.26 million.