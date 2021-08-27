Is Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.56, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The DRE share’s 52-week high remains $51.67, putting it -2.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.37. The company has a valuation of $18.87B, with average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside in the latest session, Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.21 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.03%, and -1.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.47, implying an increase of 7.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRE has been trading -22.63% off suggested target high and 1.11% from its likely low.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Duke Realty Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) shares are 27.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.60% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $253.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $262.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $222.33 million and $235.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.20% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

DRE Dividends

Duke Realty Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Duke Realty Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.02, with the share yield ticking at 2.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s Major holders

Duke Realty Corporation insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.29% of the shares at 100.43% float percentage. In total, 100.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 59.13 million shares (or 15.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.48 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 49.09 million shares, or about 13.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.06 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 16.55 million shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $654.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.54 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 441.97 million.