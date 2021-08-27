Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Gain Of 3.38 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares stood at 4.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply a decrease of -3.99% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GRNQ share’s 52-week high remains $4.15, putting it -351.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $51.94M, with an average of 46.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRNQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

After registering a -3.99% downside in the last session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.52%, and 3.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.22%. Short interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 88.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRNQ has been trading -769.57% off suggested target high and -769.57% from its likely low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 million.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders hold 64.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.82% of the shares at 2.32% float percentage. In total, 0.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 44545.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85971.0