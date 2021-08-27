Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Stock Has Gained 1.76% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares stood at 7.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.32, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The CMCSA share’s 52-week high remains $60.12, putting it -1.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.97. The company has a valuation of $268.74B, with an average of 12.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CMCSA a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the latest session, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.12 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.07%, and 1.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.60%. Short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw shorts transact 69.91 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.23, implying an increase of 11.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMCSA has been trading -26.43% off suggested target high and 17.4% from its likely low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comcast Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are 11.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.16% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.90% this quarter before jumping 15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $27.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.76 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.74% annually.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comcast Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.80%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.39% of the shares at 85.96% float percentage. In total, 85.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 391.48 million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 317.59 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.11 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 128.86 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.97 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 122.39 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 6.98 billion.