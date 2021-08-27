Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Fell -29.98% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 16.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.25, to imply an increase of 3.34% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $31.52, putting it -29.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.11. The company has a valuation of $26.24B, with average of 31.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.26.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a 3.34% upside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.32 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 3.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.36%, and 2.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.36%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.75, implying an increase of 12.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCL has been trading -60.82% off suggested target high and 25.77% from its likely low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corporation & plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are -12.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 19.54% against 28.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.50% this quarter before jumping 47.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -44.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $961.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc has its next earnings report out between October 06 and October 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corporation & plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders hold 8.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.58% of the shares at 57.71% float percentage. In total, 52.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 85.86 million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 50.83 million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.34 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 23.25 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $617.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.5 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 491.1 million.