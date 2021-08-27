Boom Or Bust: Where Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) Stock Headed Next?

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.01, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NUAN share’s 52-week high remains $55.19, putting it -0.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.56. The company has a valuation of $17.30B, with average of 4.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.15 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.04%, and 0.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.77%.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuance Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) shares are 23.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.23% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.60% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $334.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $348.45 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 331.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.20% annually.

NUAN Dividends

Nuance Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuance Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Major holders

Nuance Communications Inc. insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.77% of the shares at 89.31% float percentage. In total, 88.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.42 million shares (or 8.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coatue Management, LLC with 13.45 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $732.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.02 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $349.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.96 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 303.82 million.