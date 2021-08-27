Boom Or Bust: Where Is Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Stock Headed Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.35, to imply an increase of 3.84% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The YMM share’s 52-week high remains $22.80, putting it -58.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.95. The company has a valuation of $13.54B, with an average of 3.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

After registering a 3.84% upside in the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.13 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.22%, and 45.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.26%. Short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw shorts transact 2.48 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $173.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169.05 million.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 0.39% float percentage. In total, 0.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by WT Asset Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.92 million.