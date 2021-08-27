Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Stock?

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.12, to imply an increase of 4.53% or $2.69 in intraday trading. The PLAN share’s 52-week high remains $86.17, putting it -38.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.00. The company has a valuation of $8.63B, with average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

After registering a 4.53% upside in the latest session, Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.75 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.00%, and 4.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.47, implying an increase of 15.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLAN has been trading -52.93% off suggested target high and 6.63% from its likely low.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anaplan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) shares are -8.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.04% against -0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -250.00% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $133.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.31 million.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anaplan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Anaplan Inc. insiders hold 4.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.26% of the shares at 100.39% float percentage. In total, 96.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.29 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $654.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 11.09 million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $590.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.6 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 167.91 million.