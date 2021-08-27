Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Stock?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 20.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply a decrease of -5.20% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $90.96, putting it -1748.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.03. The company has a valuation of $3.14B, with an average of 18.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for TAL Education Group (TAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give TAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

After registering a -5.20% downside in the last session, TAL Education Group (TAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.68 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -5.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.96%, and -23.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.12%. Short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 14.31 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.17, implying an increase of 74.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.60 and $89.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAL has been trading -1708.94% off suggested target high and 26.83% from its likely low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TAL Education Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are -93.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 185.71% against 23.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 137.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TAL Education Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.57% of the shares at 94.75% float percentage. In total, 94.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 59.55 million shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 57.81 million shares, or about 13.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.11 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TAL Education Group (TAL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 15.27 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.29 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 406.69 million.