Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Up 2.7% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -0.60% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.00, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ACIC share’s 52-week high remains $18.60, putting it -86.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.73. The company has a valuation of $624.40M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.00 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.60%, and 1.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.60%. Short interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw shorts transact 4.11 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

ACIC Dividends

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Major holders

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.55% of the shares at 50.55% float percentage. In total, 50.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 6.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC with 2.5 million shares, or about 5.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.15 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 2.45 million.