Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Is Up 2.55% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 3.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $136.65, to imply an increase of 3.14% or $4.16 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $146.00, putting it -6.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.15. The company has a valuation of $123.00B, with an average of 9.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMAT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.77.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a 3.14% upside in the latest session, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 136.22 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.55%, and -3.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.52%. Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 11.84 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $162.81, implying an increase of 16.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $125.00 and $195.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAT has been trading -42.7% off suggested target high and 8.53% from its likely low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are 12.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.03% against 33.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.00% this quarter before jumping 44.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $5.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.04 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.81% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 0.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.27%.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.06% of the shares at 82.37% float percentage. In total, 82.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.55 million shares (or 8.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.33 million shares, or about 8.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.8 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25.86 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.79 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 2.51 billion.