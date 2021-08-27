Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Spiked 6.49% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.18, to imply an increase of 4.17% or $2.57 in intraday trading. The APLS share’s 52-week high remains $73.00, putting it -13.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.38. The company has a valuation of $5.49B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

After registering a 4.17% upside in the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.55 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.49%, and -5.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.20%. Short interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw shorts transact 5.61 million shares and set a 5.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.81, implying an increase of 21.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $134.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLS has been trading -108.79% off suggested target high and 22.09% from its likely low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are 33.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.42% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.60% this quarter before jumping 11.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -89.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $623k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.82 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.30% annually.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 20.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.73% of the shares at 103.90% float percentage. In total, 82.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.49 million shares (or 13.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $450.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 million shares, or about 7.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $261.94 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2.49 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 78.28 million.