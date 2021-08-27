Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Surging 4.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply an increase of 5.27% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The AM share’s 52-week high remains $10.69, putting it -9.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.09. The company has a valuation of $4.32B, with an average of 3.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

After registering a 5.27% upside in the latest session, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.81 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 5.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.08%, and -4.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.84%. Short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw shorts transact 9.24 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.35, implying a decrease of -4.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AM has been trading -2.77% off suggested target high and 12.64% from its likely low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Midstream Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are 4.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 373.08% against -17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.10% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $215.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210.5 million and $203.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 0.70% in the following quarter.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Midstream Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.90, with the share yield ticking at 9.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders hold 32.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.79% of the shares at 78.64% float percentage. In total, 52.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.13 million shares (or 6.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $281.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.28 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $273.39 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 20.74 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $199.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.65 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 92.6 million.