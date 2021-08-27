Analysts Say Puxin Limited Can Reach $88.41 In 12 Months

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -3.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NEW share’s 52-week high remains $10.68, putting it -1741.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $52.15M, with an average of 1.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Puxin Limited (NEW), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

After registering a -3.35% downside in the last session, Puxin Limited (NEW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6640 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and -20.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.03%. Short interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.41, implying an increase of 99.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88.41 and $88.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEW has been trading -15143.1% off suggested target high and -15143.1% from its likely low.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited has its next earnings report out between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Puxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Puxin Limited insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.93% of the shares at 11.97% float percentage. In total, 11.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 2.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franchise Capital Limited with 1.16 million shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.65 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Puxin Limited (NEW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 30000.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21626.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 41738.0.