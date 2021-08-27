AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Thursdayâ€™s Performance: Up 40.67% From The Lows, Now What?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 4.82. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $3.27, to imply a decrease of -3.54% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The UAVS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $17.68, putting it -440.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $229.33M, with an average of 3.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside in the last session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.52 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.22%, and -20.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.50%. Short interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) saw shorts transact 11.26 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.75, implying an increase of 99.28% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $453.75 and $453.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAVS has been trading -13776.15% off suggested target high and -13776.15% from its likely low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)â€™s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. insiders hold 13.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.18% of the shares at 12.90% float percentage. In total, 11.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 4.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.12 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.28 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRÃ¯Â¿Â½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRÃ¯Â¿Â½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 7.87 million.