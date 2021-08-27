After Sinking 11.86% During Past Week, Is Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) Still A Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply a decrease of -3.41% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The VISL share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -170.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $89.60M, with an average of 2.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the last session, Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0900 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.86%, and -15.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.00%. Short interest in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw shorts transact 5.37 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.00, implying an increase of 96.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VISL has been trading -2930.3% off suggested target high and -2930.3% from its likely low.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.34 million and $14.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.20% before dropping -33.70% in the following quarter.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vislink Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Vislink Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.29% of the shares at 25.33% float percentage. In total, 25.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 4.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.76 million shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 2.07 million.