After Falling -2.42% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR)?

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $88.75, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$2.5 in intraday trading. The CAR share’s 52-week high remains $95.10, putting it -7.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.54. The company has a valuation of $5.98B, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.21.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.40 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.42%, and 8.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 137.94%. Short interest in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw shorts transact 8.1 million shares and set a 6.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.14, implying an increase of 5.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $77.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAR has been trading -29.58% off suggested target high and 13.24% from its likely low.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avis Budget Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) shares are 59.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 289.69% against 15.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 121.60% this quarter before jumping 431.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.67 billion.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Avis Budget Group Inc. insiders hold 1.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.56% of the shares at 106.12% float percentage. In total, 104.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Srs Investment Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.43 million shares (or 27.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 9.4 million shares, or about 14.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $732.47 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.37 million shares. This is just over 5.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $262.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 108.6 million.