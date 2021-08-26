ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 29.59% Year-To-Date

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.03, to imply a decrease of -0.75% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The ZI share’s 52-week high remains $67.63, putting it -9.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.83. The company has a valuation of $24.32B, with an average of 2.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside in the latest session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.67 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.34%, and 16.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.59%. Short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw shorts transact 5.91 million shares and set a 3.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.63, implying an increase of 13.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZI has been trading -37.03% off suggested target high and 3.27% from its likely low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are 17.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 0.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $162.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $183.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $105.57 million and $123.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.20% before jumping 48.30% in the following quarter.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.65% of the shares at 103.49% float percentage. In total, 101.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlyle Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 89.29 million shares (or 86.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.42 million shares, or about 11.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $558.41 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.92 million shares. This is just over 3.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.7 million, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about 180.88 million.