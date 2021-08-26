Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Has Decreased By -8.63 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares stood at 13.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.56, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The VIPS share’s 52-week high remains $46.00, putting it -195.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.02. The company has a valuation of $10.64B, with an average of 15.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIPS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.37.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.67 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.12%, and -1.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.65%. Short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw shorts transact 20.72 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $155.14, implying an increase of 89.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $97.20 and $263.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIPS has been trading -1592.22% off suggested target high and -524.68% from its likely low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are -59.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.07% against -3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 717.20% this quarter before jumping 600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 696.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $29.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.6 billion and $3.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 721.90% before jumping 647.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.95% annually.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders hold 7.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.92% of the shares at 62.78% float percentage. In total, 57.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.69 million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $647.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse AG with 19.77 million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $590.47 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 5.83 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.37 million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about 124.16 million.