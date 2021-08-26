Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Wednesday – Up 9.2% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The UPC share’s 52-week high remains $11.99, putting it -379.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.27. The company has a valuation of $56.50M, with average of 650.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.31%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.37%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC insiders hold 67.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 0.70% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 40000.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8802.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27902.0