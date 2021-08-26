United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Is Up 5.66% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares stood at 3.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.10, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The UAL share’s 52-week high remains $63.70, putting it -35.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.22. The company has a valuation of $15.37B, with an average of 9.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UAL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the latest session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.02 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.66%, and -2.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.03%. Short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw shorts transact 11.85 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.33, implying an increase of 23.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAL has been trading -65.61% off suggested target high and 8.7% from its likely low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are -8.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.03% against 37.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.90% this quarter before jumping 103.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $8.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.54 billion and $3.41 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 237.90% before jumping 161.60% in the following quarter.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 12 and October 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Airlines Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.81% of the shares at 63.96% float percentage. In total, 63.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.98 million shares (or 11.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 28.45 million shares, or about 10.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.23 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 13.79 million shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $596.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.28 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 358.06 million.