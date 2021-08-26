Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Could Expand By 9.34 Percent Or More

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $389.60, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The ULTA share’s 52-week high remains $390.68, putting it -0.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $200.50. The company has a valuation of $21.01B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 641.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ULTA a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.42.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the latest session, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 414.37 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.79%, and 15.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.78%. Short interest in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $429.74, implying an increase of 9.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $345.00 and $502.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ULTA has been trading -28.85% off suggested target high and 11.45% from its likely low.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ulta Beauty Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares are 18.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.95% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 231.50% this quarter before jumping 18.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $1.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -74.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.30% annually.

ULTA Dividends

Ulta Beauty Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s Major holders

Ulta Beauty Inc. insiders hold 2.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.16% of the shares at 96.83% float percentage. In total, 94.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 10.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.89 million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.2 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $466.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 371.52 million.