This Week’s 4.87% Gain In Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Taught Us Something New

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $188.90, to imply an increase of 10.63% or $18.16 in intraday trading. The WSM share’s 52-week high remains $194.69, putting it -3.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.76. The company has a valuation of $12.44B, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 942.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give WSM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.6.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

After registering a 10.63% upside in the latest session, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 204.00 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 10.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.87%, and 10.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.66%. Short interest in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw shorts transact 6.07 million shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $189.68, implying an increase of 0.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $141.00 and $241.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WSM has been trading -27.58% off suggested target high and 25.36% from its likely low.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Williams-Sonoma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares are 33.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.65% against 15.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $1.81 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.82 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.97% annually.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Williams-Sonoma Inc. insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.02% of the shares at 97.16% float percentage. In total, 96.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 10.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.32 million shares, or about 9.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 billion.

We also have Amcap Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amcap Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $608.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.49 million, or 3.32% of the shares, all valued at about 446.28 million.