This Is A Time To Build A Position In QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.89, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The QTS share’s 52-week high remains $78.65, putting it -0.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.91. The company has a valuation of $5.99B, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside in the latest session, QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.95 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 0.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.73%. Short interest in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw shorts transact 7.95 million shares and set a 15.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.99, implying an increase of 0.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $77.87 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTS has been trading -0.14% off suggested target high and 0.03% from its likely low.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QTS Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) shares are 24.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.04% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 140.00% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $155.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.83 million.

QTS Dividends

QTS Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QTS Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.23%.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)’s Major holders

QTS Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 119.61% of the shares at 120.74% float percentage. In total, 119.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.36 million shares (or 13.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $580.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.97 million shares, or about 10.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $432.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $178.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 114.73 million.