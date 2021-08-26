This Is A Time To Build A Position In Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares stood at 11.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.06, to imply an increase of 5.96% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The CNK share’s 52-week high remains $27.84, putting it -63.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.56. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 3.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CNK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.08.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

After registering a 5.96% upside in the last session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.60 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 5.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.58%, and 6.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.01%. Short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw shorts transact 20.27 million shares and set a 7.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.50, implying an increase of 24.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNK has been trading -87.57% off suggested target high and 12.08% from its likely low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinemark Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are -25.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.52% against 27.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.50% this quarter before jumping 59.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 113.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $294.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $446.72 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -520.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.00% annually.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.97% of the shares at 103.35% float percentage. In total, 91.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.07 million shares (or 10.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $266.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.61 million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $196.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 3.43 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.95 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 62.48 million.