This Is A Time To Build A Position In American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 26.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.15, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $26.09, putting it -29.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.63. The company has a valuation of $13.21B, with an average of 27.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give AAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.24 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.28%, and -6.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.77%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 83.76 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.64, implying a decrease of -2.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL has been trading -43.92% off suggested target high and 75.19% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are -3.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.75% against 37.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.40% this quarter before jumping 91.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $9.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.76 billion and $4.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 243.60% before jumping 146.60% in the following quarter.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Airlines Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.21% of the shares at 52.73% float percentage. In total, 52.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 65.97 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 44.14 million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and U.S. Global Airline ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 21.85 million shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $522.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.9 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 451.75 million.