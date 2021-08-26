Stock Of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Jumped By 35.04 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -146.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $210.66M, with an average of 5.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CASI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.54%, and 35.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.44%. Short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw shorts transact 5.33 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.45, implying an increase of 64.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.80 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASI has been trading -279.75% off suggested target high and -140.51% from its likely low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares are -36.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.53% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 64.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 84.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.54 million.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 29.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.54% of the shares at 55.01% float percentage. In total, 38.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Consonance Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.54 million shares (or 7.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 10.15 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.36 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 7.56 million shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 5.92 million.