Stock Of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Jumped By 11.01 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s traded shares stood at 3.0 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.78, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AMCR share’s 52-week high remains $12.92, putting it -1.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.26. The company has a valuation of $19.13B, with an average of 8.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Amcor plc (AMCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the latest session, Amcor plc (AMCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.92 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.44%, and 11.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.75%. Short interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw shorts transact 43.38 million shares and set a 7.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.71, implying a decrease of -0.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.86 and $14.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMCR has been trading -11.97% off suggested target high and 15.02% from its likely low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amcor plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amcor plc (AMCR) shares are 12.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.11% against 15.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.80% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.14 billion and $3.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.00% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.57% annually.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amcor plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.47, with the share yield ticking at 3.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Amcor plc insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.69% of the shares at 39.78% float percentage. In total, 39.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 106.86 million shares (or 6.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 96.75 million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amcor plc (AMCR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 31.98 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $373.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.75 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 306.59 million.