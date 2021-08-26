Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Has Gained 49.17% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 9.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.95, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$2.74 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $80.85, putting it -12.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.87. The company has a valuation of $115.07B, with an average of 11.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the latest session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.37 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.79%, and 0.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.17%. Short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw shorts transact 47.46 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.75, implying an increase of 16.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.20 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading -52.88% off suggested target high and 41.35% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are 18.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 666.67% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 600.00% this quarter before jumping 88.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $549.99 million and $911.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 98.70% before jumping 47.90% in the following quarter.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 10.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.18% of the shares at 71.54% float percentage. In total, 64.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 141.25 million shares (or 10.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 60.39 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.12 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.78 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.93 million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 billion.