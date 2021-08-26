Should You Expect PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) To Recover From Its 24.75% Gain From Highs?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.97, to imply an increase of 6.84% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The PCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.75, putting it -175.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.76. The company has a valuation of $1.38B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

After registering a 6.84% upside in the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.56 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 6.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.43%, and -13.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.59%. Short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw shorts transact 11.06 million shares and set a 5.44 days time to cover.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PureCycle Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders hold 37.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.95% of the shares at 54.33% float percentage. In total, 33.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.18 million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 3.29 million shares, or about 2.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83.8 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 6.22 million.