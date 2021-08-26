RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) Is One Stock You Should Watch

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.35, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The RMBL share’s 52-week high remains $64.13, putting it -86.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.38. The company has a valuation of $114.92M, with an average of 13520.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RMBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the latest session, RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.00 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and -12.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.59%. Short interest in RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw shorts transact 16430.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.00, implying an increase of 50.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMBL has been trading -103.78% off suggested target high and -103.78% from its likely low.

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RumbleON Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) shares are -8.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.62% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -87.20% this quarter before falling -23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 87.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $143.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $208 million.

RMBL Dividends

RumbleON Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RumbleON Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s Major holders

RumbleON Inc. insiders hold 10.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.50% of the shares at 15.16% float percentage. In total, 13.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silverback Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 6.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 54590.0 shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.65 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 64042.0 shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26080.0, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.