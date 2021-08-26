Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) Could Increase In Price By -14.24% Or More

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.94 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $18.82, to imply a decrease of -0.34% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The MNR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $19.76, putting it -4.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.01. The company has a valuation of $1.85B, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 604.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside in the latest session, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.15 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.16%, and -0.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.01%. Short interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.20, implying an increase of 6.83% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $21.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNR has been trading -14.24% off suggested target high and -0.96% from its likely low.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) shares are 7.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.41% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -74.10% this quarter before jumping 366.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.4 million.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -520.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

MNR Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 3.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.48%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)â€™s Major holders

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation insiders hold 3.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.54% of the shares at 71.03% float percentage. In total, 68.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.6 million shares, or about 9.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $169.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 4.16 million shares. This is just over 4.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 million, or 3.56% of the shares, all valued at about 61.84 million.