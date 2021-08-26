Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Is Worth A Gamble At $9.08

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.08, to imply a decrease of -2.78% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The MVST share’s 52-week high remains $25.20, putting it -177.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.83, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.78% downside in the last session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.58 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.10%, and 13.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.90%. Short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) saw shorts transact 4.99 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying a decrease of -51.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MVST has been trading 33.92% off suggested target high and 33.92% from its likely low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Microvast Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Microvast Holdings Inc. insiders hold 30.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.46% of the shares at 13.70% float percentage. In total, 9.46% institutions holds shares in the company.