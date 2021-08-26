LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) Shares Fall By 2.13 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.81, to imply a decrease of -3.35% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The LPL share’s 52-week high remains $12.31, putting it -39.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.09. The company has a valuation of $6.70B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 659.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give LPL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) trade information

After registering a -3.35% downside in the latest session, LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.11 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and -4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.94%. Short interest in LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw shorts transact 4.2 million shares and set a 9.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.84, implying an increase of 25.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.39 and $15.16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPL has been trading -72.08% off suggested target high and 16.12% from its likely low.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LG Display Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) shares are -10.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,954.55% against -18.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 178.60% this quarter before jumping 1,250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.88 billion and $5.67 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.30% before jumping 24.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 96.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.60% annually.

LPL Dividends

LG Display Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LG Display Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s Major holders

LG Display Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.59% of the shares at 2.59% float percentage. In total, 2.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.38 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.09 million shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32.99 million.

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value holds roughly 3.6 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 5.52 million.