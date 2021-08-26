Is Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) Poised For Further Drops At A -0.47% Distance From The Low?

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.30, to imply a decrease of -8.72% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The HMLP share’s 52-week high remains $18.17, putting it -322.56% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.32. The company has a valuation of $155.76M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 443.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HMLP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) trade information

After registering a -8.72% downside in the latest session, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -8.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.52%, and -73.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.06%. Short interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 57.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMLP has been trading -365.12% off suggested target high and -16.28% from its likely low.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hoegh LNG Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares are -71.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.64% against -7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.00% this quarter before falling -18.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $35.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.44 million and $35.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before dropping 0.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

HMLP Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.33, with the share yield ticking at 28.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.39%.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s Major holders

Hoegh LNG Partners LP insiders hold 47.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.59% of the shares at 37.14% float percentage. In total, 19.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.11 million shares (or 6.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.85 million shares, or about 2.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.31 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 3.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about 10.7 million.