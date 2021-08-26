International Game Technology PLC At $20.44: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.44, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The IGT share’s 52-week high remains $26.43, putting it -29.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.68. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with an average of 2.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for International Game Technology PLC (IGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IGT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.49 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.84%, and 2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.66%. Short interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.31, implying an increase of 30.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGT has been trading -76.13% off suggested target high and -2.74% from its likely low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Game Technology PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares are 18.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.90% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 139.00% this quarter before falling -26.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $971.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $482.25 million and $981.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 115.90% before dropping -1.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -63.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -627.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.18% annually.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Game Technology PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

International Game Technology PLC insiders hold 51.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.71% of the shares at 94.53% float percentage. In total, 45.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.95 million shares (or 5.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $262.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 6.61 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $158.27 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 54.58 million.